Darby, Harrison named to TSWA All-State teams

Five area athletes are named to the girls basketball all-state team.

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced its 2021 all-state girls team, selected from athletes nominated by sports writers from across the state.

Making the Class-A All-State team were Greenfield junior Edie Darby; McKenzie freshman Savannah Davis; Gibson County junior Madison Hart; and Peabody senior CeCe Johnson.

Meanwhile, Westview sophomore Jada Harrison was named to the Class-AA All-State team.

There were no West Tennessee athletes on the Class-AAA team.

