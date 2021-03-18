Darby, Lady Vols dancing in the NCAA Tournament

The First Round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament gets underway this weekend in San Antonio with the Tennessee Lady Vols facing Middle Tennessee State University on Sunday.

The Lady Vols are the third seed in the River Walk Region while MTSU is a 14-seed.

Greenfield native and Lady Vol freshman Tess Darby tells Thunderbolt Radio News about playing in her first NCAA Tournament…

Darby missed a few games earlier in the season, and gives us an update on her health, as well as how she and the team are spending their time in San Antonio.

Darby talked about the Lady Vols’ opening round opponent…

Greenfield will have two young women playing this weekend in the NCAA Tournament, as Chloe Moore-McNeil and the Indiana Hoosiers are the fourth-seed in the Mercado Region facing 13-seed VCU Monday.

Darby says she hasn’t yet had a chance to talk with Moore-McNeil about the accomplishment both have achieved.

Tess Darby and the Tennessee Lady Vols face MTSU Sunday afternoon at 1:00 CST on ABC.