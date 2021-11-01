November 1, 2021
Darby on General Assembly’s special COVID session

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby

Tennessee’s General Assembly signed off on a number of measures over the weekend undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also backing off on threats to revoke a business’ ability to enforce mask mandates.

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Representative Darby also addressed other COVID legislation passed by the General Assembly.

Darby says the legislation still has to pass Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

