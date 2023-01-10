Darby, TN General Assembly convene Tuesday in Nashville

Tennessee’s 113th General Assembly convenes Tuesday in Nashville.

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, talked with Thunderbolt Radio News Monday from his office in Nashville and said roads will be a hot topic this session.

(AUDIO)

And Representative Darby also has some other issues on his radar…

(AUDIO)

Darby says the opening session is always exciting.

(AUDIO)

Tandy Darby’s 76th District includes all of Weakley County and portions of Carroll and Henry Counties.