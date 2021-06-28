Darren Bowling Named Football Coach at Murray High School

Former Union City High School football coach Darren Bowling has been hired as the new head coach at Murray High School in Western Kentucky.

The Murray Independent School District made the announcement on Monday.

During Bowling’s 12-years at Union City, the Golden Tornadoes won 116 games, including Class-A State Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and won the Class-2A championship in 2017.

In 2013, Bowling was named the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year.

This past season, Bowling served as head football coach and Athletics Director at Olive Branch High School, in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Murray High was (8-4) last season, losing in the semi-finals of the KHSAA Class-2A State Football playoffs to Lexington Christian.