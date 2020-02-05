Union City football coach Darren Bowling has resigned his position to take over another program in Mississippi.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Bowling informed High School principal Jacob Cross on Wednesday morning, of his plan to take over the head coaching position at Olive Branch High School.

Bowling led the Golden Tornadoes to four state championships, 116 wins and a .753 winning percentage in 12 seasons during his UCHS tenure.

Seven times, the Purple and Gold made it to at least the quarterfinals, including Class-1A state titles in 2009, 2013 and 2014, and a 2A championship in 2017.

Coach Bowling will now take over a 6A program in Mississippi that won the state title in 2011, and but fell to (0-11) in 2016.

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy, who came with Bowling from Dyersburg, said the search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.