A concert by country music star Darryl Worley will headline Saturday’s Home Town Walk of Hope in Union City.

Worley has recorded six albums, which have produced nine Top-40 Billboard Country chart singles, and three No.1 chart hits.

The Hometown Walk of Hope will start with opening ceremonies at 4:00, at War Memorial Stadium.

Events will include the parade of teams at 4:30, the survivor’s reception from 4:30 until 6:00, the survivor’s lap at 6:00 and light’s of hope at 9:00.

Worley will perform at 9:30, with closing ceremonies at 11:30 and the final lap around the track at 12:00.

All proceeds from the Hometown Walk of Hope will benefit the Obion County Cancer Agency, that assists with financial needs for those battling the disease.