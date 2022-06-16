Former Baseball Star Daryl Strawberry to Speak in Union City

A large crowd is expected tonight in Union City to hear former Major League Baseball star Daryl Strawberry.

The four time World Series champion, with the New York Mets and New York Yankees, will deliver his life testimony at the First Methodist Church.

Commercial Bank President Tim Shanks organized the visit by Strawberry, in hopes that young people will attend to hear his message.(AUDIO)

During his career, Strawberry was the 1983 National League “Rookie of the Year”, and an eight time National League All-Star.

He hit over 20 home runs in 10 Major League seasons, and three times had over 30 home runs and 100 RBI’s.

The night with Daryl Strawberry will begin with a hamburger and hot dog supper from 5:00 until 6:00 at the church, with the former Major League star speaking at 6:00.

No admission will be required.