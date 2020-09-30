The Union City at Dyersburg football game has returned to its original date.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the game was originally listed on the schedule for Friday, October 9th.

The game was then moved up a day to allow both schools a three-day weekend for their respective Fall Breaks.

With the Trojan program now quarantined for a second time due to COVID-19, Dyersburg will not practice again until Monday, October 5th.

Due to the circumstances, the schools have elected to move the game back to October 9th.