Union City Schools will open the 2020-21 school year on schedule.

Union City School System officials, along with those from the Obion County School System, met Thursday morning and announced they would each follow their original 2020-21 school calendars, as previously announced.

Union City teachers will report for professional development August 3rd-thru-the-5th, with the first day for students and classes scheduled for August 10th.

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said protocols and procedures will be established within the next two weeks and announced.