Obion County School System staff members will soon be receiving their recently approved bonus.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News that a date has been set for the bonus to be delivered to the employees. (AUDIO)

The bonus was negotiated by the school system and county commission, after teacher pay raises were nixed from the state’s last fiscal year budget.

Director Watkins said he was glad that some kind of financial benefit could be awarded to his instructors and staff. (AUDIO)

Watkins said the bonus was a one-time offering, with hopes that state legislators will reconsider the original plan to implement pay raises when they reconvene after the first of the year.