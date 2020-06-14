The daughter of Hank Williams, Jr. was killed Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 79 in Henry County.

According to the THP, 27-year-old Katie Williams-Dunning, of Springville, was killed and her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was critically injured and airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

The accident happened around 7:45 on Highway 79 northeast of Paris, as Williams-Dunning was driving south in a 2007 Chevy Tahoe towing a boat.

The vehicle crossed the median, rolled over, and then crossed the northbound lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The THP is still investigating the accident.