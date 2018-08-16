David L. Bartholomew of Lexington, formerly of Union City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. He was born on August 7, 1947, in Lexington TN the son of the late Stanley and Cora Mae (Weaver) Bartholomew. He was an active member of Middlefork Road Baptist Church. He was 71.

Mr. Bartholomew was the father of Thunderbolt Radio’s Kevin Bartholomew.

Mr. Bartholomew graduated from Lexington High School in 1965, and was an accomplished athlete as a member of the football and baseball teams. He attended Union University where he made lifelong friends.

Mr. Bartholomew was a loving husband, devoted father, protective brother, doting grandfather, and generous friend, but his chief purpose in life was as a follower of Christ. David felt a call to the ministry at a young age and became pastor of his first church, Beulah Baptist, at the age of 17. He would be active in ministry for the next 5 decades as pastor or youth pastor in churches in Madison, Obion, Lake, Dyer and Henderson counties as well as serving on the Tennessee Baptist Association Executive Committee. He loved being a part of a vibrant church, but his first love was as youth pastor, and he held a special place in his heart for the young people he served with during his time at Trimble First Baptist Church in Trimble, TN.

Dave was also an accomplished writer. Starting as the part time obit writer and community meetings reporter at the Union City Daily Messenger, he worked his way up under the mentorship of then publisher Ed Critchlow and later David Critchlow, Sr., to become sports writer and later editor of the newspaper of the town he grew to love as his “hometown.” Though he achieved many great things later in life, he spoke of his years at the Messenger as the pinnacle of his career and cherished the relationships he made during his time in the newspaper business.

He also grew a deep love for the people of Obion County. Even after retirement and moving back to Lexington, TN to care for aging parents, he still considered Union City to be his home and loved returning to visit with the many dear friends he made during his almost 30 years in Obion County. Serving as a school board member for Union City Schools was among one of his proudest accomplishments, and he rooted on the Purple and Gold long after his children had graduated and he and his wife moved away.

After leaving the Messenger, Mr. Bartholomew served as Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, where he very much enjoyed being a part of the working of state government. He also loved being involved in local, state and regional politics even through the twilight of his life.

He is survived by his bride of 48 years, Kathy, his daughter Susan (Tommy) Metheny, son Kevin (Britney) Bartholomew, grandchildren Dyana and Meghan Metheny, Jacob Hanna and Harper Bartholomew, sister Linda Bartholomew (Paul Wooster), and brother-in-law Danny (Pam) Greenway as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at Pafford’s Funeral Home in Lexington, TN at 1 P.M. on Saturday, August 18, 2018 with family receiving friends on Thursday evening 4-7, Friday from noon-7 P.M. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Lexington City Cemetery.

David Bartholomew was an asset to every community in which he lived, but he had a particular fondness for Union City and Obion County. As he is remembered on Saturday, the family hopes that those of you who remember his weekly column will honor him by remembering…. to Say Something Good About Obion County.

