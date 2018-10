Congressman David Kustoff met with supporters Wednesday in Martin as he seeks re-election to the 8th Congressional District.

Kustoff told Thunderbolt Radio News that people in his district are most concerned about the economy.

Kustoff, who was appearing with Republican US Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, said the best part of serving the people of West Tennessee was the people.

Kustoff is facing Democratic opponent Erika Stotts Pearson on the November 6th ballot.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...