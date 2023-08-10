Davy Crockett Birthday Celebration at Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America will be the location for a Davy Crockett birthday celebration.

On Saturday, the Union City park will be the site of the 237th birthday of Crockett, who lived for a period of time in Carroll County.

Karl Johnson, a director at Discovery Park, said Crockett was noted for many achievements.(AUDIO)

The birthday celebration will feature many events and activities, including living historians demonstrating skills and crafts, a presentation of the history of fur trapping, Birds of Prey by the Reelfoot Lake State Park, woodworking, and a special event that will include local musicians.(AUDIO)

Discovery Park will open Saturday at 10:00, and will also include Day 2 of the Antique and Vintage Tractor Show.