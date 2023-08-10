August 10, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Davy Crockett Birthday…

Davy Crockett Birthday Celebration at Discovery Park of America

Davy Crockett Birthday Celebration at Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America will hold a Davy Crockett birthday celebration on Saturday in Union City. (photo: Tennessee Historical Society)

Discovery Park of America will be the location for a Davy Crockett birthday celebration.

On Saturday, the Union City park will be the site of the 237th birthday of Crockett, who lived for a period of time in Carroll County.

Karl Johnson, a director at Discovery Park, said Crockett was noted for many achievements.(AUDIO)

 

The birthday celebration will feature many events and activities, including living historians demonstrating skills and crafts, a presentation of the history of fur trapping, Birds of Prey by the Reelfoot Lake State Park, woodworking, and a special event that will include local musicians.(AUDIO)

 

Discovery Park will open Saturday at 10:00, and will also include Day 2 of the Antique and Vintage Tractor Show.

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology