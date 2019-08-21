It is Day 3 of the Obion County Fair, and “Special Needs Day”.

Those with special needs will be welcomed at the fair for activities from 9:00 until 1:00.

Today is also entry day for “cut flowers”, which will run from 9:00 until 1:00 in the Domestic Arts Building.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Jr. Goat Show will take place at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, with the carnival opening on the midway at 6:00.

A concert by AC43 will take place at 7:00 in the Back Porch Stage, with Championship Wrestling, featuring “The King” Jerry Lawler at 7:00 at the Grandstand.

The Fairshow Musical will be held at 8:00 in the Whitney Cozart Pavilion.

At 10:00 tonight, the drawing for $1,000 cash and the Pick-Tennessee Basket will take place, along with the final drawing for a new John Deere riding mower.

Admission to the fair, which includes all rides on the midway, is $12.00.