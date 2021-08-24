Day 4 of the Obion County Fair will begin in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

The Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows will start this morning at 8:00.

At 5:00, the carnival will open on the midway, with a one price all rides and admission at $12.00.

At 7:00, the Junior Livestock Auction will take place in the Livestock Barn, with the band, AC43, also playing on the Back Porch Stage.

The first performance of the Fairshow Musical will begin at 8:00 at the Whitney Cozart Pavilion.

The night will end at 10:00 with the drawing for $1,000 and the chance to win a truck from Jerry Ward Autoplex with the “Punt for a Pickup” contest.