It is Day 5 of the Obion County Fair, with the livestock barn being a main attaction on the fairgrounds.

At 8:00 this morning, the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Show will take place in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

Following these events, the midway carnival will open this afternoon at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides at $12.00.

Also at 5:00, monster truck rides will begin, along with the Show-Me-Safari petting zoo.

At 7:00, AC43 will be playing on the Back Porch Stage, along with the Junior Livestock Auction at the barn, and championship wrestling at the grandstand.

The fair will end tonight at 10:00, with the drawing for $1,000.