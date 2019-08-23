It’s Day No.5 of the Obion County Fair, with one of the biggest annual events scheduled for tonight.

The Truck and Tractor Pull is scheduled to take place at the Outdoor Arena at 7:00.

The fair activities will begin this afternoon at 3:00 with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

The carnival will open on the midway at 6:00, with music by Jason Skoda and the Sellouts performing on the Back Porch Stage.

Performances by the High Flying Pages and the Wade Henry Show will take place throughout the night.

At 10:00, the drawing for $1,000 will take place at the Main Stage.

Admission to the fair is $15, which includes all rides on the midway.