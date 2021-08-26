Day 6 of the Obion County Fair will begin with the Farmers Harvest Breakfast.

The annual event will begin at 7:30 on the fairgrounds, and will feature the guest speaking of State Representative Rusty Grills, of Dyer County.

During the program, the Obion County Fair will also announce the newest Century Farms.

Today is also Senior Citizens Day from 10:00 until 4:00.

At 5:00, the midway carnival will begin with a $12.00 admission that covers all rides.

Also at 5:00, the Junior Swine Show will begin at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

At 7:00 tonight, bull riding will begin, with the Jordan Skoda Band to play on the Back Porch Stage.

The Fairshow Musical will begin at 8:00, with the night ending at 10:00 with the drawing for $1,000 and the opportunity to win a truck from Jerry Ward Autoplex by the “Punt for a Truck” contest.