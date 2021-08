It’s Day 7 of the Obion County Fair.

Activities will start at 4:00 with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

At 5:00, the carnival will open on the midway, with a one price admission and rides at $15.00.

At 7:00 the truck and tractor pull will be held at the Outdoor Arena, with the nightly drawing for $1,000 and chance to win a truck from Jerry Ward Autoplex starting at 10:00.