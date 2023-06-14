Daylan Dotson named FCS Preseason All-American by The Bluebloods

Rising UT Martin football standout Daylan Dotson has garnered the first preseason honor of the summer after being tabbed a FCS Preseason All-American by The Bluebloods.

The All-American team of 98 players represents all 13 FCS conferences and 49 different schools.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Dotson is coming off an All-American campaign in 2022 in which he played and started in all 11 games for the Skyhawks on the defensive line. The All-OVC first team honoree helped the Skyhawks to back-to-back league titles after compiling 48 total tackles. The edge rusher led the OVC with 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while also ranking amongst national leaders in forced fumbles (first), sacks (ninth), fumbles recovered (14th) and tackles for loss (20th).

Dotson made national waves after a dominant performance at Houston Christian in which he earned Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors with five tackles, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries – including one for a touchdown. He also had a big game against Kennesaw State when he tallied a season-best 14 tackles while adding 2.5 tackles for loss.

UT Martin opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against two-time defending FBS national champion Georgia.

(UTM Sports Information)