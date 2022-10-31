Daylan Dotson named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week

UT Martin sophomore defensive end Daylan Dotson has been named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week presented by Stats Perform after an impressive performance against Houston Christian last weekend.

One of the OVC’s top pass rushers, Dotson played a big role in a pair of program records in the team’s 52-28 non-conference win at Houston Christian. Dotson was involved in four of the team’s Skyhawk Division I record seven forced turnovers while the team also broke the program’s single-game record for forced fumbles with five.

Dotson tallied five total tackles in the game while playing a part in three sacks – one solo and two assists that totaled 20 yards of loss. He also forced two fumbles and recovered a pair – including a strip sack which he jumped on in the endzone for a touchdown.

The Savannah, Georgia native currently leads the OVC in both tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (6.5).