Daylight Saving Time Returns Early Sunday Morning

Area residents are being reminded to move their clocks forward one hour at bedtime on Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time returns.

The time change officially takes place at 2:00 on Sunday morning.

The practice of moving the clocks forward one hour in the Spring was adopted by Congress in March of 1918.

In 2005, Congress adopted the “Energy Policy Act” which called for Daylight Saving Time to begin on the second Sunday in March, and to remain in place until the first Sunday in November.

The advantage of the change in time is longer daylight hours into the evening.