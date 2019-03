Area residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but will gain more daylight hours, with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

Clocks will “spring forward” one hour early Sunday morning, with the official Daylight Saving Time going into affect at 2:00.

With the United States Congress passing the “Energy Policy of 2005”, Daylight Saving Time was scheduled to begin on the second Sunday in March, and remain in affect until the first Sunday in November.