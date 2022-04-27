April 27, 2022
Daytime closure of U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge on Thursday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime closure of the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge on Thursday, April 28.

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will be closed from 9:00 until 1:00 to allow a walk-through inspection of the bridge structure and various maintenance activities along the approaches and bridge deck.

As a reminder, the bridge has a 15-ton load limit. Due to deck width, it is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9 ft. 6 in. vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most motor homes, most commercial trucks, and prohibits all STAA Trucks. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the structure.

