Daytime work zone lane restrictions on US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Tuesday, July 13

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane in each direction on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter during daylight hours starting Tuesday, July 13.

The work zone is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. All traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane on the bridge.

The work zone is expected to be active between 8am and 3pm each day through Friday, July 16. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the inspection work.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says all Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years with long-span lake and river bridges getting an additional walk-through inspection annually. KYTC is responsible for inspecting bridges and overpasses on all public roadways in the Commonwealth.

The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge opened to traffic on July 31, 2013. Also known as The Ledbetter Bridge and the William Clark Memorial Bridge, the 3,690 foot structure carries approximately 6,500 vehicles per day between McCracken County and Livingston County.

The 1,800 foot warren truss with no verticals is believed to be the longest single through truss span in the world. At 900 feet, it has the eighth longest main span in the world. Todd says the KYTC is currently attempting to confirm the bridge’s world record status.