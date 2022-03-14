Deadline Approaching for Assistance Due to Tornado Damage

Those still needing financial assistance, due to the December 10th tornadoes, have only two days left to apply.

Small Business Administration Public Affairs Specialist, Sharon Gadbois, said many people wait until the last minute to seek financial help.(AUDIO)

Ms. Gadbois explained who is eligible to seek recovery assistance at this time.(AUDIO)

Anyone who applies for financial help will have a specialist evaluate their property.

Those who may need information on the low interest loans are urged to contact the Dresden Recovery Center by the end of the day on Tuesday.