The deadline to apply is approaching for several Tennessee Wildlife Agency’s annual hunts.

Wednesday is the application deadline for the Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota hunts, along with the regular and youth elk hunts, and WMA youth hunts.

Applications may be submitted online, at any TWRA license agent, or TWRA regional office.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holder, Lifetime Sportsman License holder, or Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License.

For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee for each drawing entered.

The state’s 11th annual gun elk hunts will be held October 12th thru-the-18th, with seven individuals selected to participate.

Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA, with the seventh permit issued in a raffle for the second year.

Archery hunt dates for elk are September 28th- thru-October 4th.