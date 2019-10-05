Monday is the deadline for Weakley County residents to fill out a survey on how a reliable fiber network will impact their way of life.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says the survey will be used in submitting a grant application to help bring fiber broadband to underserved areas of Weakley County.

Residents with internet service at home may fill out the survey online, but Mayor Bynum says those without internet service do other options.

(NEWS461C) (BYNUM 2) “…access at home.” (:43)

You can fill out the survey here.