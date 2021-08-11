Deadline Nearing for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Conservation Raffle

Only five days remain in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation Conservation raffle.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said ten outdoor packages, plus 100 additional prizes will be awarded by drawing on August 17th.

This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher, which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other prizes include deer, turkey, waterfowl and elk hunts, along with a UTV and $5,000 gift card.

Raffle tickets can be purchased through Sunday on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.