Deadline Nearing for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation Conservation Raffle

The deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation Conservation raffle.

Sunday is the final day to purchase tickets, with 10 major prizes awarded, along with 100 others during the drawing.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation works with TWRA to assist with youth education programs, as well as purchasing strategic portions of land for habitat conservation and public hunting.

This year’s raffle has a top prize of a $50,000 voucher for a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Those purchasing tickets could also win an elk hunt tag, turkey and waterfowl hunting packages, a boat and 450 ATV.

Tickets are $20 each, three for $50 and 10 for $100.

The drawing will take place on August 16th, with winners to be announced at the August 19th Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.