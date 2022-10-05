Deadline Nears for Voter Registration in Tennessee

Tennesseans who want to vote in the November 8th State and Federal General Election have less than a week to register.

The voter registration deadline has been set for Tuesday, October 11th.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says it has never been easier for state residents to register to vote, or to update their registration.

Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, can register in minutes at govotetn.gov.

Early voting for the November 8th State and Federal General Election will begin on Wednesday, October 19th.

The final day of early voting will be on November 3rd.