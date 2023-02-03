Deadline Set to Apply for Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt

Local hunters wanting to register for a chance at this years Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt, now have less than three weeks to apply.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application deadline is midnight on February 22nd.

This year will include 14 total elk hunting permits, which includes seven for archery only, six for archery, gun or muzzleloader hunting, and one youth permit.

There is a $12 application fee, and one-dollar agent fee, for all who apply for the hunt.

The elk hunting zones are located in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

Elk hunting returned in the state in 2009.