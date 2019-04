Thunderbolt Radio News has learned that Greenfield Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting that took place late this afternoon within the city limits.

We are told a woman has died and that a male suspect is in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

This is the second deadly shooting in Weakley County this week.

A 20-year-old Palmersville man was shot and killed Tuesday night breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Pisgah Road between Dresden and Latham.