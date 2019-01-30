UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver announced Wednesday that Dr. Charley Deal has been named UT Martin’s Executive Director of Research, Outreach and Economic Development, effective February 1, 2019.

Deal, currently serving as special adviser to the chancellor and interim director of research, grants and contracts, will lead the newly created Office of Research, Outreach and Economic Development.

This new position reports directly to Carver and works closely with the UT System’s Office of Government Relations and Advocacy in support of state and regional relationships. Deal will also be responsible for oversight and compliance of university-sponsored programs, and the promotion and coordination of outreach activities including non-degree programs.