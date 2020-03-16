Dr. Charley Deal has been named vice chancellor for university advancement for the University of Tennessee Foundation Inc. and the University of Tennessee at Martin. Deal will assume responsibilities April 1, 2020.

As the vice chancellor for university advancement, Deal will be responsible for managing UT Martin’s fundraising and alumni programs; coordinating development efforts with UT Foundation and UT System administration; representing UT Martin in the community and among alumni groups and potential university supporters; and will serve on the UT Martin chancellor’s cabinet.

“Charley has a long track record of success in university advancement, and we are fortunate to have him assume this role. He has the dedication, work ethic, leadership skills and passion for the university that are important as we work to advance the mission of UT Martin,” said Kerry Witcher, president and CEO of the UT Foundation Inc.

Deal currently serves as the executive director of research, outreach and economic development, overseeing research grants and expenditures, and non-degree courses and camps at UT Martin.

He began his career at UT Martin in 1992 and served in the Office of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving before moving to the Office of Research, Outreach, and Economic Development in 2019. Deal is also the executive director of the WestStar Leadership Program.

Deal earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from UT Martin and a doctoral degree in philosophy, learning and leadership from UT Chattanooga.

“This is truly an honor to work with a seasoned team of advancement professionals, and I look forward to building upon their successes in providing life-changing opportunities for our students, staff and faculty. I appreciate the confidence Chancellor Keith Carver and UT Foundation President Kerry Witcher have in my abilities, and I am excited to be working with two of the best leaders in higher education in the state,” said Deal.

Deal says he will not only focus on opportunities to engage UT Martin faculty, alumni and donors in the region, but also stakeholders from around the world to ensure success for the foundation.

“We are excited about the appointment of Dr. Charley Deal to be our new Vice Chancellor for University Advancement. Charley’s knowledge of the university, the region and our state will serve him well in this leadership role,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. “I look forward to working with Charley and our entire advancement team to achieve the goals and priorities of the University of Tennessee at Martin.”

Dr. Shadow Robinson, dean of the UT Martin College of Engineering and Natural Sciences, served as the search committee chairperson, which included representation from UT Martin faculty and staff as well as UT Foundation Inc. representatives. Committee members were Petra McPhearson, vice chancellor for finance and administration; Philip Smartt, chair of the UT Martin Faculty Senate; Love Collins, UT Foundation Inc. vice chancellor for advancement at the UT Health Science Center; Bill Blankenship, UT Martin supporter and member of the UT Martin Development Committee; Phillip Clendenin, UT Foundation Inc. board member and UT Martin alumnus; Jennifer Hampton, UT Martin alumnae; Dana Prince, UT Foundation Inc. advancement staff; and Andrew Hart, UT Foundation Inc. central staff and UT Martin alumnus.

The UT Foundation Inc. is an interdependent nonprofit corporation that supports the University’s educational, research and outreach activities.