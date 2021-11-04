Deanna Chappell Announces Plans to Resign as Mayor of Troy

Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell has announced plans to resign her position in December.

City Manager Johnny McTurner told Thunderbolt News that Ms. Chappell issued a letter to the board of aldermen, stating her resignation effective on December 6th.

In the letter, Ms. Chappell said due to her declining health as a result of ALS, or more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, she could no longer effectively carry out her duties as Mayor.

McTurner said the wishes of Ms. Chappell was for Troy Vice-Mayor Bryant Cruce to assume the position, with the official appointment coming by a vote from the full board.

Also in her letter, Ms. Chappell stated her appreciation for the opportunity to serve the residents of Troy, which included 11 years as Alderman and seven years as Mayor.