Deanna Chappell Named Fall Fest “Pride of Obion County”

Obion County Fall Fest will honor former Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell as the “Pride of Obion County”.

Ms. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and the University of Tennessee-Martin.

She is a former school teacher, and the first female Alderman and Mayor for the City of Troy.

Ms. Chappell will honored at the Fall Fest “Pride of Obion County Luncheon” on Wednesday, October 5th at Discovery Park of America.

Individual tickets are now on sale at the Obion County Public Library.