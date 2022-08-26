Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results

An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy.

Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease.

The investigation began on May 24th, after Ms. Okeley was placed into custody by Union City police.

She was charged with criminal trespassing at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City, after calls of disorderly conduct.

Following transport to the Obion County Jail, Ms. Okeley collapsed in the backseat of the police car while awaiting placement into the facility.

Reports said the officer, and staff members from the jail, used an AED and CPR in attempts to resuscitate.

Ambulance officials arrived on the scene for transport to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where Ms. Okeley was pronounced deceased.

Following the autopsy results from the Medical Examiners Office in Nashville, Investigator Willcutt said the investigation will be closed due to no foul play by law enforcement or medical staff.