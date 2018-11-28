The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and TBI are still investigating the death of a Weakley County woman in October.

It’s been almost two months since body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was discovered in a field along Mount Vernon Road near Sharon.

Bennett had been reported missing on October 5th after she was last seen walking along Mount Vernon Road around 10:00 the morning of October 1st.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says agents are still investigating and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may benefit the investigation is asked to contact the TBI or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

