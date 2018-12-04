Preliminary autopsy results confirm Paducah police detectives’ initial findings that foul play is not indicated in the death of former radio broadcaster Ray Taliaferro.

An autopsy was conducted at the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville, and while a report has not been finalized, exposure to the elements may have been a factor in the California man’s death.

The 79 year old Taliaferro was reported missing on November 10th to the Massac County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department.

His body was found Sunday by two teenagers in a wooded area off South 25th Street and Brooks Stadium Drive.

The investigation is continuing.

