A Decatur County man is charged with arson after a series of suspicious fires last October.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says last October, TBI agents joined the Decatur County Fire Department in investigating the fires and later developed information identifying 28-year-old Brendon Morgan, of Parsons, as an individual responsible for two of the fires.

Morgan was indicted last week by a Decatur County Grand Jury on two counts of Arson and was later served with arrest warrants while being held in the Decatur County Jail on an unrelated charge.