Decatur County man arrested, charged with multiple counts of burglary and arson

A Decatur County man is accused of setting three structure fires early Sunday morning.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart says 64-year-old Kris Leslie Warner is charged with Burglary and Arson.

Earhart says early Sunday morning, the TBI, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Fire Department began investigating two business fires in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street and a housefire along East White Oak Street.

The investigation revealed the fires had been intentionally set and that Warner was the individual responsible for starting the fires.

Warner is being held in the Decatur County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond.