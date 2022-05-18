Decatur County man sentenced for resisting arrest by a federal officer

A Decatur County man will spend eight years in prison for resisting arrest by a federal officer.

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 37-year-old Anthony Ray Phoenix was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Court records show that in December 2019, Phoenix was wanted for probation violation in Tennessee, assault and battery in Kentucky, resisting arrest in Texas, and probation violation in Utah. He was known to also be affiliated with the Aryan Nation Gang.

When agents tried to approach Phoenix at his Decatur County home, he fled in a vehicle and at one point drove towards two law enforcement agents who had no way to escape and opened fire at his vehicle.

No one was injured and Phoenix was subsequently taken into custody.