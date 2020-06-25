Two West Tennessee counties have been awarded Site Development Grants to prepare industrial sites for economic development projects and attract jobs.

Sites in Decatur and Henderson Counties are two of the eight sites announced Thursday to receive part of $2.3 million from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The Highway 641 Industrial Site in Decatur County was awarded $498,750 to grade and prepare a site and construct an access road.

The Timberlake Industrial Site in Lexington was awarded $294,582 to grade and prepare a site.

Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Department of Transportation and USDA Rural Development.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.