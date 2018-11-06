The decision on an ambulance service provider for Weakley County is now up to the county commission on November 19th.

The Weakley County Public Safety Committee met Tuesday morning to vote on whether to stay with Weakley County Ambulance Service, or go with either of two new providers in Baptist Healthcare or West Tennessee Healthcare.

Committee member James Roy Pope made a motion to stay with Weakley County Ambulance Service.

When discussion on the motion was called, Committee Vice-Chairman David Hawks explained why he would vote no on the motion.

Pope’s motion ended in a three-way tie with Pope, Eric Owen, and Scott Fortner voted in favor, and Hawks, David Bell, and Jack Vincent voting against.

David Bell made a motion for West Tennessee Healthcare, which also ended in a three-way tie.

So, Bell then made a motion for the decision to be made by the full Weakley County Commission, which passed unanimously.

The County Commission will take up that vote when it meets on Monday, November 19th at 5:30 in the county commission room at the Weakley County Courthouse.

