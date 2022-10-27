Dedication of New UT-Martin Engineering and Science Building Brings Surprise

The dedication of the new Latimer Engineering and Science Building, on the campus of UT-Martin, ended with a surprise announcement on Thursday.

Bill Latimer, of Union City, who along with his wife Carol made the building possible with a $6.5 million dollar gift, announced the building would officially be named the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building.

The new name was in honor of UT-Martin Chancellor Emeritus Bob Smith, who was at the university when the Latimer’s agreed to support the project.

The dedication ceremony drew a large crowd, who later were treated to a tour of the facility.

Speaking at the dedication was UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, UT President Randy Boyd, along with Bob Smith and Bill Latimer.

The new learning center is a $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building located on Hurt Street, between the business and sociology buildings.

It will open for students for the Spring semester.

Photos from the ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.