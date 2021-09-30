Deer Check Stations Established in Five Western Kentucky Counties

Deer hunters in five Western Kentucky counties must now bring their harvest to an in-person check station.

Due to the establishment of the Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone, hunters in Fulton, Hickman, Calloway, Marshall and Graves County must have deer checked by staff of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 17 check stations will be in place for the modern gun and muzzleloader seasons this Fall, and include locations in Hickman, Fulton and Clinton, along with three sites in Mayfield and two in Murray.

The recent discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease near the state line activated Kentucky’s response plan, which has been in place for nearly 20 years.