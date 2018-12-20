Ten deer in Fayette and Hardeman counties have been confirmed as positive with chronic wasting disease (CWD). The deer had preliminarily tested positive late last week.

In addition, three more deer have tested preliminarily positive this week from the same counties.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is having a special called meeting today to discuss and consider regulatory changes in Hardeman and Fayette counties as a result of CWD being confirmed there.

The TWRA enacted its CWD Response Plan last week following the first preliminary positive detection of CWD. The response plan involves a coordinated effort between TWRA, Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and other partners.

